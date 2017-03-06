Nintendo Switch among 'strongest and most successful' launches - retail report

The Nintendo Switch, here pictured in a store in Tokyo, Japan, launched on March 3, 2017.

The release of Nintendo's newest console, the Switch, has been one of the "strongest and most successful gaming launches for GameStop in the last several years," according to the specialist retailer's Senior Director of Merchandising.

Stores across the US "were packed with customers who couldn't wait to get their hands on the brand new Nintendo Switch" said Eric Bright, GameStop Senior Director of Merchandising, according to GameRant.

"This is one of the strongest and most successful gaming console launches for GameStop in the last several years," he said of the March 3 handheld and home console hybrid.

Sony and Microsoft both launched home entertainment video game consoles in November 2013, with the PlayStation 4 reaching 1 million North American sales within 24 hours of launch; the Xbox One reached that figure within the same time period over 13 international territories.

Bright did not provide further detail to the specificity or the immediacy of his claim; anything more recent than 2013 and, among major manufacturers, Nintendo is competing in a field all to itself.

Speaking prior to launch, analyst firm SuperData Research expected the Switch to sell 5 million consoles over the ten months between its March debut and the end of 2017.