Nintendo Switch Accessory Buyer's Guide

Need help finding accessories for your Nintendo Switch? We've got a list of compatible SD Cards, cases and more.

Were you one of the lucky few who managed to snag a preorder of a Nintendo Switch, or managed to pick one up at a midnight release event? Or are you still on the fence about the console, knowing it doesn’t come with a game and may require several added expenses beyond the $299 sticker price? In any event, we’ve put together a handy guide to some of the Nintendo Switch accessories you’re likely to need -- or want -- soon after purchase, including Micro SD cards, carrying cases, accessory bundles, controllers and more.

Nintendo Switch Micro SD Card

Given the Switch’s relatively low built-in storage capacity (32GB, but more like 25 once you count system software), it’s likely most users will need some sort of expansion. However, a lot depends on your preference for digital vs. physical copies of games. Those who prefer physical copies won’t need much additional onboard storage, while those who are digital-only will require a substantial amount of storage. Especially if you’re trying to play digital-only indie titles.

It’s also worth noting that you can swap out as many cards as you like, so it may make sense to buy cheaper, lower-capacity cards as you need them. (Just don’t lose them!)

Here are some solid options at a variety of price points:

Samsung 32GB for $10.99

SanDisk 64GB for $21.99

Silicon Power 64GB for $28.69

Silicon Power 128GB for $42.99

SanDisk 128GB for $62.99

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case

The Switch is a nifty-looking bit of technology, but it feels more delicate than a 3DS, particularly with the removable Joy-Con controllers. If you plan to take your Switch on a subway, train or plane, you’ll probably want a durable case to keep it protected.

Amazon has a selection of officially-licensed cases in three different Nintendo motifs for $14.99 each, but at the moment they’re sold out. If you’re willing to wait a week or so and have Prime, this is still a good option. These are for the portable Switch only, and won’t accommodate a dock.

GameStop also sells these cases for for the same price, with varying availability in stores and online.

Target offers a nifty Breath of the Wild -themed case for $14.99. The soft canvas case holds up to 14 games and includes a cleaning cloth for the Switch tablet screen.

Amazon also sells a larger, officially licensed case for $39.99 that allows you to travel with the dock as well as the portable console. It’s not going to win any beauty contests, but it appears to be solidly constructed and has a space for every Switch component.

Nintendo Switch Case and Memory Bundles

GameStop’s got a couple convenient bundles that include a 64GB SanDisk memory card and your choice of two soft, canvas cases for the portable Switch. The bundle costs $54.99 and comes in a Breath of the Wild case or a black-and-grey case with Mario motifs like mushrooms, stars and blocks. It costs a few bucks more than buying the items individually, but if you’re not looking to shop around or are mulling a gift purchase, these are solid options.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

If you’re planning to use the Switch primarily as a home console, or want to comfortably spend a whole lotta hours with Breath of the Wild , the included Joy-Con controllers are probably going to start to get a little annoying. The Switch Pro Controller is more of the traditional console controller form factor that PS4 and Xbox users will be used to. However, it’s not cheap at $69.99. At the moment, it’s in-stock online at GameStop, but sold out online at Best Buy, Amazon and Target. It might be worth calling your local retailer to check their stocks if you’ve got to have a traditional wired controller right off the bat.

Nintendo Switch Portable Charger / Battery Pack

Nintendo reps claim the Switch battery will provide between three and six hours of portable gaming on a full charge. Of course, battery life will vary on your screen brightness, sound, the complexity of the game ( BotW will likely drain a battery more quickly than Super Bomberman R ) and other factors. If you’re planning a long road trip, plane journey, or just want to have an extra jolt of power on the go, consider some of these external backup batteries.

This 20,000 mAh Amazon best-seller for $29.99 should give your Switch battery (4,310mAh) several full charges (and change). It can also be used with common smartphones and tablets by Apple and Samsung. Be advised, you’ll need to have or purchase a USB to USB Type-C cable to use this backup battery with the Nintendo Switch, which only has a USB Type-C port.

The U.K.’s PC Advisor recommends this low-cost power bank ( 13,400 mAh for $19.99 on Amazon ) to extend the battery life of your Nintendo Switch. It’s also USB Type-C compatible for quicker charging.

