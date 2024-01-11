Nintendo Shares Hit High Point Amid Switch 2 Interest

Many of you are already aware of rumors that Nintendo may be launching its Switch 2 console soon, possibly this year. On top of the excitement surrounding the current hybrid system’s follow-up, the gaming giant’s shares have reached a record high.

Up 5% from the previous day

According to a recent report from Nikkei Asia (as spotted by VGC), shares in Nintendo have “outshone others,” hitting 7,902, at least temporarily. Market capitalization for the company hit 10 trillion yen – or around $69 billion. This is apparently the first time this has happened since 2007.

This could be in the wake of growing interest in the next-gen Switch, which is still somewhat shrouded in mystery but is “attracting buyers with the expected launch.” The recent announcement of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie may also be a factor in why shares went up.

Released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch feels like it’s now coming to the end of its life cycle. It saw huge success with its mix of portable and home console gaming, particularly as the previous system – the WiiU – failed to make an impression.

As for Nintendo itself, the company only seems to be going from strength to strength. While the likes of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 may have a competitive edge over the Switch, the Japanese conglomerate is still pushing out highly praised titles in the Super Mario, Pokemon, and aforementioned Zelda series.

With interest in the Switch 2 building, fans and the media will be curious to know exactly when Nintendo will make an announcement about the anticipated console’s arrival.

