Nintendo explains Switch Joy-Con connection issues in official statement

Enough Nintendo Switch owners have experienced “left Joy-Con” connection issues with the console that Nintendo has been forced to address the problem in an official statement sent to media outlets on March 23. In the statement the company said there is no inherent design flaw, but a “manufacturing variation” that will be corrected in future shipments.

The issue at hand is that Switch owners have reported since the console’s launch (and before, in the case of reviewers) that the left Joy-Con (Nintendo’s cutesy name for the Switch’s detachable motion controllers) frequently disconnects from the system, causing difficulties while playing games. Nintendo previously issued some recommendations for Switch owners experiencing left Joy-Con connection problems — suggestions that were, predictably, amicably ridiculed by the internet. That wasn’t surprising given they included options like making sure the Switch isn’t near an aquarium.

On March 23, Nintendo sent out an official statement following the news that the company’s official repair plan appears to involve sticking a tiny piece of conductive foam in the left Joy-Con.

Here’s the full statement, as reported by Kotaku:

“There is no design issue with the Joy-Con controllers, and no widespread proactive repair or replacement effort is underway. A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con. Moving forward this will not be an issue, as the manufacturing variation has been addressed and corrected at the factory level.

“We have determined a simple fix can be made to any affected Joy-Con to improve connectivity.

“There are other reasons consumers may be experiencing wireless interference. We are asking consumers to contact our customer support team so we can help them determine if a repair is necessary. If it is, consumers can send their controller directly to Nintendo for the adjustment, free of charge, with an anticipated quick return of less than a week. Repair timing may vary by region. For help with any hardware or software questions, please visit http://support.nintendo.com.”

Reach out to Nintendo support if you’re experiencing the Nintendo Switch Left Joy-Con Disconnection Blues.