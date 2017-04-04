This next-gen mesh system will stop your neighbor’s network from ruining your Wi-Fi

When it comes to Wi-Fi, there are so many things that can go wrong and slow down your internet speeds. Most people automatically blame their Internet Service Provider anytime they experience any slowdowns, and sometimes it is a network issue. Believe it or not, however, it’s not always Comcast’s fault. A lot of times interference can play a huge role in slowing down your home Wi-Fi speeds, and that doesn’t just go for people who live in apartments. The good news is that there are next-generation home Wi-Fi systems out there that include intelligent technology that constantly scans for interference and dynamically adjusts your Wi-Fi settings in order to minimize any impact.

It has incredible range with 25,000 sq ft of coverage, it's the smartest home system out there, and it's discounted right now on Amazon.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Wi-Fi Mesh Technology for Complete Home Coverage

Plug and Play High-Density Mesh Points to Eliminate Dead Spots

Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Delivers Up to 5.25 Gbps Aggregate Speed

Convenient Smart-Touch Display for Real-Time Status

Easy Setup and Powerful Wi-Fi Management using the AmpliFi App

Secure WPA2-PSK AES/TKIP Wi-Fi Encryption; (5) Gigabit Ethernet Ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN)

System Includes: AmpliFi Router HD, (2) AmpliFi Mesh Points HD, Ethernet Cable, Power Adapter, Quick Start Guide

