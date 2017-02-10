There has never been a better deal on the GoPro HERO5 Black

The market is absolutely flooded with action cameras right now, which is pretty awesome for consumers. Action camera go places smartphones simply can’t, allowing people to capture stunning footage that would otherwise be impossible. And while there are indeed plenty of great options out there, there’s still only one brand that can be the best in the business. You guessed it: GoPro.
If you’ve been shopping around for a new GoPro camera, you just hit the jackpot. The GoPro HERO5 Black is the best camera you can get right now from GoPro, and Amazon has a killer sale going that drops it to the lowest price ever. That’s right, better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For the camera’s regular retail price of $399, you get a HERO5 Black and a $60 Amazon gift card, effectively dropping the price to $339. It’s a killer deal, and it won’t be around for very long.
Here’s what you need to know, from the Amazon product page:
- GoPro HERO5 Black
- Amazon.com $60 Gift Card in a Greeting Card
- Stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes
- Durable by design, HERO5 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing
- Additional GoPro HERO5 Black Features + Benefits below on item page
- Preview and playback your shots, change settings and trim your footage, all on your GoPro
GoPro HERO5 Black w/ $60 Amazon Gift Card: $399.00
