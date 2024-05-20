Neuralink will embed wires deeper in the brain to fix problems after its first patient: WSJ

Neuralink has gotten the FDA go-ahead for a second implant, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This time, it's implanting the wires a few millimeters deeper to prevent retraction.

Neuralink's first patient lost some function but has since greatly improved, the Journal reported.

Neuralink has gotten the go-ahead to implant its device into a second patient — and has settled on a fix for the error that plagued its inaugural trial.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has okayed a second trial where the implant's wires — 64 total threads, each thinner than a strand of human hair — will be implanted even deeper into the brain to prevent them from moving out of place.

Neuralink is aiming to conduct its next implant in June — and a total of 10 implants this year, according to the Journal. Musk said Friday applications were open for a second participant.

"As a general matter, the FDA cannot discuss or disclose information related to any particular company's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application or study under an IDE," an FDA press officer told Business Insider.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first patient to receive an implant, Noland Arbaugh, underwent a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Initially, Arbaugh — a quadriplegic — could control a computer cursor with his thoughts to communicate and play games.

But after a month, the device wasn't nearly as effective. That's because 85% of the threads that had been inserted into his motor cortex to relay signals had retracted due to brain movement.

Neuralink initially considered removing the implant, but the remaining threads ultimately stabilized and the company issued software changes — with Arbaugh telling the Journal it was now more effective than ever.

In the next trial, wires will be implanted 8 millimeters deep (as opposed to the three to five millimeters in Arbaugh's case), according to the Journal.

