What Is Net Neutrality?: How Title II and Open Internet Rules Came To Be

It's been nearly two years since the Federal Communications Commission passed its net neutrality rules. It's important to understand exactly what net neutrality is and how it came to be.

When the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set in place its rules on net neutrality in 2015, it was the culmination of a multi-year battle that yielded an outpouring of public engagement.

In a matter of months, that hard fought battle may move back into the foreground of the internet—a possibility that leaves internet service providers and consumers in uncertain positions. Before understanding where the internet might be going, it’s first important to know what it’s like today and how it got there.

What Is Net Neutrality Like Today?

Net neutrality hinges on a simple principle that internet service providers should provide access to content regardless of its source and should treat all data equally and without discrimination. In action, it’s a tool for protecting internet users from practices that may interrupt their internet experience.

Net neutrality prevents ISPs from slowing or throttling a user’s connection, guaranteeing they get the connection speeds they pay for regardless of how they are using the service. It also ensures carriers can’t treat services differently, providing a favorable experience for one product while slowing access to another. Service providers also cannot block specific content.

The concept of net neutrality can be implemented in a number of ways, but the FCC under President Barack Obama and Chairman Tom Wheeler opted to reclassify ISPs as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934. The decision is often referred to as the Open Internet rules.

The language of common carrier laws gave the FCC broad regulatory powers over internet providers, and provides the commission with the right to enact rules that “promote competition in the local telecommunications market” and “remove barriers to infrastructure investment” while barring companies from making any “unjust or unreasonable discrimination in charges, practices, classifications, regulations, facilities, or services.”

The Debate Over Title II

With the definition of net neutrality agreed upon, the conversation about it has largely pivoted on how to protect and enforce the markers of a fair and open internet.

The primary objection of the opponents of the current rules is the Title II classification. As it currently stands with ISPs classified as common carriers, the FCC has been able to challenge practices that it finds to be anti-competitive and potentially unfair.

For example, the FCC has taken a particular interest in zero rating, a practice in which a carrier chooses not to count the data used by a particular app against a user’s data allotment.

AT&T became a target of the regulatory body for offering unlimited streaming of its online television service DirecTV Now to its customers while competitors like Sling TV still counted against the data cap. The only way for Sling TV users to get the same, unlimited experience that DirecTV Now users got on the AT&T network was if Sling TV provider Dish paid AT&T for the privilege.

There are legislative approaches to regulating internet service providers— there are about 50 countries around the world have some form of net neutrality rules on their books according to Roslyn Layton, an internet and economics policy author—including some that have been proposed by American legislators.

Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota pushed for a bill in 2015 that would codify the tenants of net neutrality into law and banning the practice of paid prioritization, in which services pay internet providers for faster speeds.

John Gasparini, tech policy fellow at nonprofit open internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, noted to International Business Times the particular bill provided for a "very narrowly defined” version of net neutrality and didn’t provide the FCC any authority to regulate broadband beyond the basic principles.

He warned that most version of legislative protections proposed to take the place of Title II in regulating internet providers would be equally as “toothless” as Thune’s proposal and would “prevent future FCCs from taking up this issue and acting to protect consumers again.”

How Has Net Neutrality Changed The Internet?

Title II classification has been in place for just over a year, and most internet users likely have not felt its effects. That’s by design, according to Ernesto Falcon, legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

