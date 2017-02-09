Is Net Neutrality Dead?: What The Internet Will Look Like Without Open Internet Rules

The ascendence of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States has created many questions regarding the future of net neutrality, and what the internet may look like going forward.

The ascendence of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States has created many questions regarding policies first established under President Barack Obama, including the future of net neutrality as it currently exists.

Former Federal Communications Chairman Tom Wheeler—under guidance from President Obama and pushed by an organized and engaged effort from the public and technology companies—established the Open Internet rules in 2015. The most reclassified internet service providers as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.

Less than two years into that ruling, we could see a drastic change. The Trump transition team that oversaw the administration’s approach to the FCC included three opponents to the current net neutrality laws—former Verizon consultant Jeff Eisenach, Sprint lobbyist Mark Jamison and internet and economics policy author Roslyn Layton.

Trump’s appointment to chair the FCC under his administration, Ajit Pai, referred to net neutrality as “regulatory overreach” and called for the commission to “fire up the weed whacker” to remove regulations he views as obstructive. He has already laid the groundwork for doing just that, chipping away at regulations established under the Open Internet rules and openly opposing the classification that protects net neutrality in its current form.

He will now have the opportunity to do just that, along with fellow Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly and another appointment from the Trump administration.

While there will be two Democratic party appointees to the commission—commissioner Tom Wheeler stepped down at the start of the Trump administration and the Senate failed to reconfirm commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, but Mignon Clyburn remains on the board—they will lack the votes to prevent drastic changes to the current rules.

Is Net Neutrality Dead?

What is important to understand about the net neutrality debate, as it comes back into focus under new FCC leadership, is the term will likely never go away.

Layton told International Business Times that she wasn’t sure where the idea that there would be no more net neutrality under President Trump came from, but said, “I don’t think that’s realistic.”

She insisted the debate over the rules had less to do with the principles and more to do with the regulatory tools used to enforce them.

Net neutrality prevents ISPs from slowing or throttling a user’s connection, ensures carriers can’t treat services differently or provide a favorable experience for one product while slowing access to another, and keeps service providers from block specific content.

"Blocking, throttling, transparency—no one is really opposed to that," Roslyn said. "I don't think there is really a debate on the basic tenants of net neutrality."

That may be true depending on one’s definition of each principle and how far those protections should go.

Mark Jamison, the director of the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida, told IBT “some of what you call basic tenants can be valuable to some customers,” noting some customers might prefer to have their connection throttled rather than paying overage charges.

John Gasparini, tech policy fellow at nonprofit open internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, is less convinced the principles of net neutrality will remain a priority for the new administration.

"They aren't going to say they are abolishing net neutrality,” he said. “They are going to say they are 'protecting and supporting net neutrality as it should be.' They are getting rid of reclassification.”

What Will The Future Of Net Neutrality Look Like, How Could It Impact You?

While net neutrality will carry on, it’s difficult to see exactly what shape it will take. Chairman Pai, newly appointed to head the commission by President Trump, has already started the process of targeting what he deems to be onerous regulations originating from Open Internet rules.

Jamison argues these changes will lead to faster introductions of new services, with the possibility of creating a “more dynamic digital ecosystem as networking providers introduce more features for content providers that increase value, and collaborate with content providers to customize networking features.”

According to Jamison, content providers may become more engaged in offering services as well, as they would now have a financial incentive to do so.

