Need a new TV? Spring is one of the best times to buy — here's why

Congratulations! You’ve decided to upgrade your TV. 4K sets have never been bigger, sharper and more inexpensive than now — even from top name brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and LG. If you’re looking for the super-hi-res TV of your dreams, you need to know when to buy. If you don’t get your timing right, you might miss out on deep discounts.

When is the best time to buy a new TV?

Father’s Day in June and back-to-school deals in August usually see a drop in TV prices, too. Any dad would prefer a new flatscreen to a tie, and students going off to college need new TVs for dorm rooms and apartments.

January, November and December are great months to pick out a new TV. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are known to drop prices left and right, hoping to get your business at the beginning and end of the year.

January is the perfect time to use up all those gift cards you got for the holidays. Plus, there’s no better time to snag a deeply discounted 'open box' 4K model that might have been returned after the festivities have ended. Last-minute gift shoppers can also see markdowns on TVs all through December in the lead-up to Christmas Eve.

Retailers know that the run-up to Super Bowl Sunday finds NFL fans clamoring for stellar TV deals. Look out for amazing sales a few weeks before the Big Game.

Of course, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are key for picking up a new TV for a remarkably low price. Just keep in mind: Those deals are usually super short-lived — sometimes they're on for just a few hours — and sell out quickly.

Don't forget about Prime Day, either. You can often find great deals on TVs during Amazon's two-day sales event that usually takes place mid-summer.

Why are we telling you this now? Because we're on the verge of another sweet spot: Retailers will often slash the price of TVs after newer models hit the market in March and April. So, while you're celebrating St. Patrick's and April Fools Days, Easter and Passover, make sure to keep an eye out for new releases — a telltale sign that discounts on last year’s models are coming soon.

Where to look for the best TV deals

Bargain hunter? Of course you are! Retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are a fantastic starting point for finding incredible deals on 4K TVs. Walmart and Best Buy even have a price matching policy, if you find a lower price on the same product at another store.

Pro tip: For the very best TV deals all throughout the year, bookmark Yahoo! Tech. We're always on the hunt.

The best TV deals right now

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $75 $100 Save $25 This TV is an absolute bargain, At only $75, it's already incredibly inexpensive — but we've seen it drop as low as $65 at certain times of year. 24-inches might not seem like much, but that's more than enough size for use as a secondary bedroom TV or for a garage. $75 at Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire TV $230 $300 Save $70 If you have more limited space, a 50-inch TV strikes a fine balance between large screen size and affordability. At $230, it's hard to wrong with this choice 4K pick that will let you watch the new season of Will Trent in style. $230 at Amazon

TCL TCL 75-Inch Smart TV $530 $750 Save $220 If you want a truly massive TV on a budget, TCL is the place to go. You can't beat their deals — nearly 30% off a 75-inch display that will become the centerpiece of your living room. $530 at Amazon

