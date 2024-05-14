NC IT job openings dropped in April, new report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of new IT job openings in North Carolina dropped from March to April.

This is from the latest IT job trends report from the NC Tech Association.

Openings fell to 13,290, a thousand fewer then the month before. It’s also nearly half the number from last April.

As far as job openings, computer user support specialists saw the biggest drop in overall openings, while web and digital interface designers saw a nearly 16 percent surge.

Software engineer remains the most-needed job title, while software developer is the career with the biggest jump in need.

