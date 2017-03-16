New navigation app has an awesome feature I’ve always wanted in Google Maps

Google is constantly adding great new features to Google Maps, but there’s still plenty that it can’t do. For example, if you want to follow a friend or family member to a location you haven’t previously visited, you can’t take a joint road trip with Google Maps, which is why you might want to try out Follow instead.





Follow is a new, free navigation app for iOS and Android that allows drivers to take on the role of “leader” or “follower.” The app constantly keeps track of the leader, which means the followers will never have to risk running a red light to catch up or placing a phone call to find out which turn the leader took.

“Road trips are not the only use for the Follow app,” says Follow CEO Anthony Lucido in a press release. “During our testing we have had real estate brokers using the app with their clients and pizza parlor owners using it to track their drivers. We’ve even had a bridal party use it to make sure everyone got to the reception location without a hitch.”

In order to ensure that everyone in the group is on the same page at all times, Follow pings the location of the leader and the followers three times a second. In other words, no matter how fast you’re traveling, you’ll never lose track of another driver. Follow also notes that drivers can turn off tracking at any time, so you won’t have to worry about your privacy being invaded when the trip is over.

Follow is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. The free version only allows leaders to connect with one follower, but you can upgrade to the PRO version for $0.99 to have unlimited followers.

