National Weather Service tweets satellite image of Florida rocket launch visible from space

A SpaceX launch early Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service in Melbourne to share what the launch looked like from space.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m., carrying 23 Starlink satellites.

Eight minutes later, the first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, wrapping up its 14th mission.

There are plenty of daytime launches these days, but those late-night launches are unforgettable against the night sky, including a view of the "jellyfish" effect if the timing is perfect with the sun's position below the horizon.

Here's what has been shared via social media from this morning's launch:

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, visible from space

4/5 | GOES satellite imagery captured this morning's rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center. Courtesy @CIRA_CSU #FLwx pic.twitter.com/RB5bMlC4ls — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) April 5, 2024

'Incredible' clouds visible after launch

Rather incredible noctilucent clouds as one looks east from Central Florida this morning, courtesy of the pre-dawn rocket launch at the Cape! If you are up, be sure to take a look! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/PuaF1ibh5z — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) April 5, 2024

Beautiful view of rocket launch from Brevard shoreline

Streaking to Space 🚀



SpaceX Falcon 9 delivers Starlink 6-47 to orbit



📸 for @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/aDU0TM06g0 — Nathan Barker (@NASA_Nerd) April 5, 2024

Liftoff! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites

Another view as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket takes off in pre-dawn hours Friday

Liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the pre-dawn Starlink 6-47.



Watch live: https://t.co/mYAqpYnpK2 pic.twitter.com/DdVVPwOoCq — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) April 5, 2024

See the booster land safely, for the 14th time

275th landing of a Falcon 9 rocket complete as the first stage safely lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/wKMOGSQiYY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2024

Photos from Friday, April 5, 2024, SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

More on the 'jellyfish' effect after a launch. Have you seen it and what is the jellyfish effect?

Timing a launch during the pre-dawn hours or right after sunset can provide amazing views. It happens when the rocket gets high enough that sunlight — from the sun that's below the horizon — reflects off the rocket's plume.

