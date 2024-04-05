National Weather Service tweets satellite image of Florida rocket launch visible from space

Cheryl McCloud, Florida Today
·2 min read

A SpaceX launch early Friday morning prompted the National Weather Service in Melbourne to share what the launch looked like from space.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m., carrying 23 Starlink satellites.

Eight minutes later, the first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, wrapping up its 14th mission.

There are plenty of daytime launches these days, but those late-night launches are unforgettable against the night sky, including a view of the "jellyfish" effect if the timing is perfect with the sun's position below the horizon.

Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, ULA, NASA in Florida

Here's what has been shared via social media from this morning's launch:

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, visible from space

'Incredible' clouds visible after launch

Beautiful view of rocket launch from Brevard shoreline

Liftoff! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites

Another view as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket takes off in pre-dawn hours Friday

See the booster land safely, for the 14th time

Photos from Friday, April 5, 2024, SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

More on the 'jellyfish' effect after a launch. Have you seen it and what is the jellyfish effect?

Timing a launch during the pre-dawn hours or right after sunset can provide amazing views. It happens when the rocket gets high enough that sunlight — from the sun that's below the horizon — reflects off the rocket's plume.

Interested in space news and launches?

For the latest news and launch schedule from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, jellyfish effect: Best Twitter photos