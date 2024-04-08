National AI strategy to be complete by end of 2024

A national strategy for AI is expected to to complete by the end of 2024 [Digital Isle of Man]

A long-term artificial intelligence national strategy intelligence should be completed by the end of the year, the head of Digital Isle of Man has said.

Chief executive Lyle Wraxall, said it would explore how the technology can drive the economy, make the government "more effective" and create the right environment for the technology in terms of regulation, education and infrastructure.

He said the island had an "opportunity to capitalise" on increasing productivity across all sectors" with the "increased accessibility" of artificial intelligence (AI).

It comes as the body committed to accelerating initiatives in the field in 2024 to fit in with the government's Island Plan, which set a target of a 10% increase in GDP by 2030 driven by "AI-enhanced productivity".

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Isle of Man and AI Singapore [Digital Isle of Man]

While financial allocations were still under discussion, funding to deliver up to that date was expected to be in the region of £5 million, which would represent a "slightly lower" investment per capita than the UK, Mr Wraxall said.

He said while the agency had been working on its approach since the summer, a new head of AI role - currently being advertised with a salary of £100,000 - would drive the AI national strategy so it could be presented to Tynwald by the end of 2024.

The body plans to establish a physical hub to provide guidance to help businesses "deploy safe AI tools and practices", he continued.

Mr Wraxall said that while the arrival of AI could cause a "disruption" to the workforce that would require reskilling, it was "overall positive" for the island.

The island's agency has been working with AI Singapore since October and a memorandum of understanding has now been signed between the the two countries to enable them to collaborate to inform the strategy.

