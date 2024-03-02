NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launch tonight: What to know about the mission from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day for Crew-8 to lift off to the International Space Station — so long as the weather cooperates!

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 11:16 p.m. EST to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four Crew-8 members aboard the Dragon Endeavour capsule from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

However, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only pins the odds of "go for launch" conditions at 40%, citing threats of precipitation, cumulus clouds and a moderate-to-high risk of poor ascent corridor weather.

The Falcon 9 is projected to fly in a northeasterly trajectory. The rocket's first-stage booster will target landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station 7 minutes, 38 seconds after liftoff, generating sonic booms in Brevard County.

