NASA says there's no evidence of drug use at Elon Musk's SpaceX

NASA said there isn't any evidence of drug use at Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The statement follows a Wall Street Journal article about the billionaire's drug use.

Musk hit back at the report, claiming years of random testing failed to find illegal drug use by him.

NASA said there's no evidence of drug use at Elon Musk's SpaceX following a bombshell report about the billionaire's drug use.

In a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday, NASA said: "The agency does not have evidence of non-compliance from SpaceX on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations.

"We expect our commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements in the execution of those missions and the services they provide the American people."

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

The statement follows a Wall Street Journal article that claimed Musk had taken illegal drugs including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and mushrooms. The Journal also reported that SpaceX executives were concerned the billionaire was on drugs during an all-hands meeting in 2017.

Musk hit back at the claims, saying that in three years of random testing "not even trace quantities" of drugs were found in his system. The Tesla CEO said he agreed to the tests at NASA's request after he smoked weed on a podcast with Joe Rogan.

There had been speculation earlier this week that Musk's government security clearance could be in jeopardy following the allegations.

Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino said on X that sources claimed "Musk's security clearance will get a review by @DeptofDefense after drug use allegations."

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI, made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider