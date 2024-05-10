Mystical Portals now connect New York and Dublin, part of a bridge 'to a united planet'

Two massive circular livestream video "portals" now connect New York City and Dublin, Ireland – all part of an artist's plan to bring the world closer together.

This pair of portals, which became operational Wednesday, connects the two cities – separated by more than 3,000 miles – with a 24/7 live video link. The New York City Portal is in Manhattan's Flatiron District, while the Portal in Dublin is installed near O'Connell Street, the city's main street.

The organization behind the installations, Portals.org, previously set up portals in Vilnius, Lithuana, and Lublin, Poland, in May 2021. Portals founder Benediktas Gylys, a Lithuanian artist, author and entrepreneur, funded the initial project, but local groups have collaborated around Portal installations.

The project is "conceived as a testament to the power of art to transcend physical barriers," the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a press release.

Other organizations involved include Simons Foundation, a science philanthropy, NYC DOT Art, Dublin City Council, the EU Capital of Smart Tourism,

Portal originator: Sculptures 'act as a bridge to a united planet'

With four portals now in operation, the project is "moving closer to realizing the vision," Portals.org says on its website, of rotating the livestream video amongst the cities.

So New Yorkers could see Dublin through their Portal now, but soon they could be connected with people in Lithuania and Poland, where the original portals reside.

"The one most misunderstood thing about Portals that sometimes frustrates me a little bit is that it's not about connecting just two countries," Benediktas Gylys said in an Instagram video in September 2023. "Portals are sculptures that form a global network that is going to act as a bridge to a united planet."

"Every minute the connection rotates between multiple countries on Earth, inviting all of us to meet above borders and differences," Gylys said.

Benediktas Gylys, the creator of the Portal art installations, waves from Vilnius, Lithuania, to those watching live video from another Portal in Lublin, Poland, on June 3, 2021. Picture taken June 3, 2021.

Dublin mayor: Portals project makes city, world 'more inclusive'

In Dublin, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste oversaw the Portal's awakening in his city. “One of my key aims as Lord Mayor is to make the City more inclusive," he said in a statement.

"The Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering and art to bring communities from across the world closer together and to allow people to meet and connect outside of their social circles and cultures," he said.

The Portal in Dublin is turned on May 8, 2024 by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste. People there see those in New York City where another new Portal had been installed and turned on.

People in Dublin, Ireland, on May 8, 2024 after the portal is turned on see those in New York City where another new Portal had been installed and turned on.

Portals can bring 'immense joy'

Gylys got the idea for a Portal in 2016 after a mystical experience, he says. A team at Vilnius Gediminas Technical University helped complete the first two sculptures.

The sculptures are circular as an homage to science fiction's use of circular portals for travel through time and space – examples include Star Trek's "The City on the Edge of Forever" episode, the Stargate films and TV series, and the video game "Portal."

The interactive art structures purposefully do not have audio. "Portals invite us to meet above language barriers and connect using the only global language known to all humankind: body language," it reads on the Portals.org site. "We believe that by adding more features we are taking away from the essential experience that Portals offer."

Gylys has seen people transformed when they encounter a Portal.

“Usually people just smile and wave, sometimes they start competitions about what couple could make a more complex shape of a heart with their hands; dancing competitions happen as well,” he told Fast Company in 2021. “Even the most serious-looking people who look like they have never waved to anyone in their entire lives start smiling and waving with immense joy!”

The goal of the portals experience: "In a world of increasingly polarizing narratives, it is essential to remember that we are all together on this tiny, beautiful spaceship called Earth."Gylys is planning to build more portals in the future. He mentioned London and Reykjavik, Iceland, to Fast Company. Cities looking to host a Portal can contact the Gylys and the team on the Portal site.

