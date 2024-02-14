'My wrinkles are smoother, less noticeable': Lancome's top-rated anti-aging serum is on sale, today only

Smoother, more youthful skin is always the dream, but it can be hard to figure out where to tweak your beauty routine. If you haven't tried adding an anti-aging serum, now's the time, because Lancôme has one that's designed to hydrate, plump up and even out skin tone — and it's on sale for today only. The top-rated Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum is down to $48 (was $60) at Amazon. And don't miss out on all the other Lancôme faves on sale today!

Why is this a good deal?

We love to see a premium product price drop! For today only, you can revamp your beauty routine for $12 less (20% off). We haven't seen this anti-aging hero drop lower this year.

Why do I need this?

As we age our skin's elasticity depletes and wrinkles crop up, but a good serum can help your skin look its best. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Anti-Aging Face Serum employs several key ingredients to aid in what fans call their "war against wrinkles." The hyaluronic acid hydrates while the 10% bifidus prebiotic works to maintain the moisture barrier. And the vitamin Cg serves to brighten and smooth the skin. Teamwork!

It won't add much time to your routine either. After cleansing each morning and night, simply put a dropperful of the silky serum into your palm then pat into skin. This hydrates the skin and readies it for your favorite moisturizer.

Upgrade your skin-care routine with Lancôme's smooth-as-silk anti-aging serum — on sale today only. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 1,900 fans have given Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum a perfect five-star rating for a host of reasons.

"Love this Lancôme Advanced serum," wrote a five-star shopper. "This product acts like a protective barrier as it plumps my skin and gives it a beautiful healthy glow! It has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which plumps the skin, and my wrinkles are smoother and less noticeable."

"Holy Grail Product!" raved a 43-year-old fan. "I've been using this Lancôme serum for years. I have dry/combination skin. My skin-care concerns are dehydration, hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. This serum makes my skin feel moist but not greasy, and it doesn't 'pill' with my other skin-care products like a lot of serums do. After I wash my face, I use a toner and follow with this serum. Then I put my lotion on last. I can tell a difference in my skin when I run out. I definitely recommend this serum!"

"Diminishes skin imperfections," added a third. "I am 76-year-old female, generally nice skin, but have a couple of tiny scars, and some large pores on my forehead. This serum has significantly reduced the pores, and made thee small scars much less noticeable."

If there is a complaint to be heard, it's the retail price — but it's still worth it fans say (and today's markdown really helps): "I absolutely love this face serum," wrote a pleased reviewer. "I started using it about a year ago and it has continued to be one of my favorite skin-care products I own. First, it makes my skin feel super soft and hydrated. Second, my skin looks significantly less dull when I don’t use it. This serum has a pretty hefty price tag, but it’s worth it if you really care about a high-quality vitamin C serum."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Loveps Hair Dryer $29 $50 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $75 $200 Save $125 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 See at Amazon