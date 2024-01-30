Musk may drop below Bezos in world’s richest list after court rules he cannot keep $56bn Tesla payout

Elon Musk may lose his position as the world’s richest person after a US judge ordered him to return a corporate payout worth nearly $56 billion.

A court in Delaware ruled on Tuesday that Mr Musk could not keep the massive pay package he received from Tesla, the electric car company that he has run since 2008.

Shareholders had sued the SpaceX and Neuralink boss in 2018 alleging that the payout had been effectively ordered by Mr Musk himself, and approved by board members who were not truly independent of him.

If implemented, the ruling would slash Mr Musk’s estimated $200bn-plus fortune and probably drop him below Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and French fashion baron Bernard Arnault in the rankings of Earth’s wealthiest humans.

“Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware,” quipped Mr Musk after the ruling.

Mr Musk will have an opportunity to appeal the judgement.

During the trial, Tesla's lawyers argued that the mammoth pay package was necessary to

Swept up by the rhetoric of 'all upside,' or perhaps starry eyed by Musk’s superstar appeal, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?

