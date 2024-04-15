How much Snap pays employees in the US

Snapchat's owner Snap is hiring in the US and pays five or six figures for many jobs.

Business Insider analyzed public data to get a sense of how much Snap pays its employees in the US.

Snap has offered salaries from about $45,000 to over $1.95 million for various roles.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is still hiring in the US as its user base grows and some analysts forecast a revenue bounceback in 2024.

After laying off 500 employees, or almost 10% of its workforce, earlier this year, the tech company looks to be staffing in key areas like engineering, product, and sales. On April 12, its jobs board listed more than 142 openings, including 88 listings in US cities.

The hiring comes after a lukewarm 2023, in which Snap grew daily active users by 10% year over year but its annual revenue was flat. Some analysts predict a boost in political advertising in 2024 could help grow Snap's revenue this year.

With dozens of openings in the US, Business Insider updated its analysis of how much Snap pays employees in the country for certain jobs.

We combed through public data to get a picture of Snap's salary levels. The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Snap offered to pay employees it wanted to hire in the US through work visas.

According to the data, Snap offered certain US staffers between October 2021 and December 2023 annual salaries ranging from $45,282 to $1.95 million for various roles. The median salary range was $148,013 to $180,000 a year, by Business Insider's analysis.

Those rates are base salaries and do not include other forms of compensation like stock options or bonuses.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including product, research, engineering, and sales roles.

