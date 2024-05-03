MSU plans test of emergency alert system with a new capability

EAST LANSING — More than 60,000 people will receive alerts May 21 when Michigan State University plans to conduct a test of its emergency alert system, which is adding the ability to send a tone to some desktop or landline phones on campus for the first time.

The test of the system is slated for 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21. MSU said in a release it tests the system at the start of every semester.

The test will integrate about 2,600 AVAYA Desktop Phones in campus buildings north of the Red Cedar River. When an MSU alert is sent, people should hear an audible tone on their desktop phone, followed by an emergency message.

Previously, the alert system only went to cellphones, said Dana Whyte, spokesperson for MSU's Department of Police and Public Safety. The upgrade went into effect May 1.

While some campus landline phones will receive alerts, MSU's public safety department plans to work to continue to implement the desktop phone alert in all buildings on campus throughout the summer. Phones affected are primarily in offices and shared workspaces.The mass notification system is used to provide emergency notifications and timely warnings to the Spartan community, MSU's Department of Police and Public Safety said in a release. The test will include text and email alerts, computer notifications, SafeMSU app notifications, MSU Green Light emergency phones, the outdoor siren system and, for the first time, desktop phones.

Following a mass shooting on MSU's campus in February 2023, university officials committed to upgrading a host of security-related procedures and infrastructure needs. Expanding the alert system is among the upgrades undertaken.

All students, faculty and staff are automatically enrolled to receive MSU Alerts via their MSU email, which amounts to approximately 50,000 students and 12,000 faculty and staff, Whyte said.

In addition, about 3,500 students are subscribed to MSU alerts via text through their student account, and about 32,400 people are subscribed to the MSU alert Nixle channel, which is available to anyone by texting MSUALERT to 888777.

Alerts also are sent to 650 emergency greenlight phones throughout campus and eight outdoor sirens that broadcast alerts. Audible tones will be broadcast from the outdoor sirens during the May test.

Whyte said 21,700 people have downloaded the SafeMSU App, which allows people to receive MSU alerts through the app with push notifications turned on.

In addition to the MSU alerts, wireless emergency alerts will be tested by Ingham County Emergency Management. To receive Ingham County notifications, people must be within the geofence Ingham County has created and have test alerts enabled on their mobile device.

The geofence runs approximately north to south from Saginaw Street in East Lansing to the area of Mt. Hope Road near south campus and runs west to east from U.S. 127 to Hagadorn Road.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU plans test of emergency alert system with a new capability