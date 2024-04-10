Movement on getting broadband to rural Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is getting more than $400 million in federal funds to build out broadband to areas that do not have good internet.

On Tuesday, the state announced that Kansas is using more than $8 million to unlock a Kansas Digital Equity Plan.

“It’s helping. Every little bit helps,” said Carla Shearer, CEO of SCTelcom in Medicine Lodge. “There’s still a great need.”

Shearer says her company continues to build out fiber lines to very rural areas, and the government money will be a boost to companies already building the networks.

“We have been in the communications business since the 1950s,” said Dustin Schlaefli with Nex-Tech Communications. “We have been working for decades on broadband deployment and rapidly growing the past five years.”

Schlaefli says they have projects across the state developing rural broadband. He also says fast internet is the key to getting people to move back home.

“They were born here, they went off to the city, they’ve kind of done their things, but when they’re ready to have a family, they want to come back and maybe live on the farm or live in some of these small, rural communities,” said Schlaefli. “And having a great broadband connection is key to so many people where they live.”

Erik Sartorius is the executive Director of the Communications Coalition of Kansas.

“Forty-two and a half billion dollars is being spread out across the country. Kansas is receiving 451 million dollars, and that is kind of in process right now,” explained Sartorius. “So the money is there. It’s still projected to not be enough. But the money is coming. What we’re really doing right now, or what the office of broadband development is doing right now, is confirming some of the mapping. Seeing where service is actually located and trying to get that mapped as accurately as possible so the funds are not built overspending on areas that already have broadband.”

Sartorius also explains companies in Kansas have not been sitting around waiting on federal monies.

“They are out expanding and going section by section, but, yeah, it’s an ongoing process,” said Sartorius. “The sooner, the better, just like if you were out there waiting for electricity, you would wonder how soon you could get it.”

