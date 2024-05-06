Motorola’s next folding phone just leaked. Here’s what it looks like

Motorola is apparently ready with a foldable phone refresh for 2024, but it may not be much of a literal refresh if you’re concerned about aesthetics. Weebsite 91Mobiles has leaked what the outlet claims to be “live images” of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra following its appearance in a regulatory database.

Motorola seems to be carrying over the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s fundamental design for yet another generation, but that’s not necessarily bad news. Available in the U.S. under the Motorola Razr Plus branding, this phone was hailed for its “unmatched cover screen, stunning hardware, and powerful specs” in Digital Trends’ review.

The cover display seems to be the same 3.6-inch panel with an HD-ish resolution, and if Motorola doesn’t make a regressive move, we’re looking at a 144Hz refresh rate on the Razr 50 Ultra as well. There are a couple of rear cameras positioned alongside the right corner and a centrally aligned selfie camera.

According to the latest leak, the phone will be available in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, but we expect more options to be available, too. Not much is known about the rest of the innards, but if the Razr 40 Ultra is any indication, we can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 to power this phone.

Despite not being the flagship or latest top-tier silicon from Qualcomm, the two aforementioned processors are still beefy enough to handle the expectations of power users. And if Motorola keeps the $999 entry point intact again, we are looking at one of the best foldable bargains of the year with the Razr 50 Ultra in 2024.

Digital Trends editors hailed its predecessor as the best flip-style foldable phone they’ve used, which is a sign that Motorola did a commendable at making a reliably good foldable phone. Given the near-identical hardware profile that appears in the leaked images, we can expect an iterative experience that would likely live up to expectations.

The latest leak also mentions that the Razr 50 Ultra – which might arrive in the U.S. as the Razr Plus (2024) – could come in blue, orange, and green colors. The first two have already appeared on Motorola phones, but it would be interesting to see if the green hue would help win some new converts.