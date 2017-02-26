Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus hands-on: The Moto G just went premium

Motorola’s Moto G phones have been some of the most popular mid-range Android handsets we’ve ever seen. Year after year, Motorola kept upgrading the phones while keeping retail price surprisingly low. Multiple rumors ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress edition suggested that Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, plans to come out with a new Moto G5 Plus at the event, and the leaks were obviously accurate. The company launched not one but two distinct Moto G5 models during its special media event on Sunday, with the bold goal of offering buyers a premium smartphone experience that won’t break the bank.

When you look at the two handsets side by side, you won’t notice the difference. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus have almost the same size and weight, and the screen size is so similar that you won’t be able to tell the difference.

But as I learned more about the two devices, it became clearer that, while they’re both supposed to be premium Moto G handsets, it’s the Moto G5 Plus that’s better version of the two. In fact, Moto G fans in America won’t even find the regular Moto G5 in stores this year, as that model will only be sold in international markets. Moreover, RAM and storage will also vary for both handsets, depending on which market you live in.

The Moto G5 features a 5.0-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2/3GB of RAM, 16/32GB of storage, microSD support, 13-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel front facing camera with wide field of view and an f/ 2.2 aperture, 2,800 mAh removable battery with 10W rapid charging support, water-repellent nano-coating, and Android 7.0 Nougat running the show.

All that package will retail starting at €199 for the 2GB/32GB storage version this March in various countries around the world. If you think that’s a good deal, then wait until you hear about the Moto G5 Plus.

