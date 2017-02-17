Moto G4 Play Just Dropped to $99

The Moto G4 Play is the least-expensive model in Motorola's well-respected G line of smartphones. And thanks to Amazon, this budget handset is even more affordable.





For a limited time, the e-commerce giant is slashing the price of this low-cost phone to $99.99. (You must be signed into your Prime account to see this price). That's $30 under Motorola's direct price and the best deal you'll find on this capable smartphone.

The Moto G4 doesn't offer the latest smartphone specs - you won't find built-in NFC or a fingerprint sensor - but it does provide a good value. You get a 5-inch 720p display, 1.2-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8MP/5MP rear and front camera sensors. It only has 16GB of storage, but there's a microSD slot that supports up to 128GB more. The phone also comes with two years of free storage on Google Photos.

Unfortunately, Amazon's discount isn't completely free. As we've seen before, users who buy this phone will be subject to Amazon's personalized ads, which will share the lockscreen along with your notifications. When you don't have any notifications, you'll see a full screen ad on your lockscreen.

It's also worth noting that Mobile World Congress 2017 is less than two weeks away, which means a slightly improved G5 could be right around the corner, albeit it a higher price.

Otherwise, if you want a low-cost, unlocked smartphone that won't skip a beat, the Moto G4 Play is an excellent pick at $99.99.