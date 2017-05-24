The most important Nintendo Switch accessory you can buy is still only $9 on Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch then you know exactly how difficult it is to find — well, unless you just head over to Amazon and pay a premium to have one shipped out right away. Stores continue to get limited supplies of Switch consoles in stock, and they’re sold out just as quickly as they arrive. So if you have a Switch, the last thing you want to do is damage it while you’re playing Zelda or Mario Kart. Do yourself a favor and pick up an amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2-pack on Amazon, and you’ll keep your Switch’s screen in perfect condition.

Here are a few key details from the product page:

Specifically designed for Nintendo Switch

Ultra-clear High Definition with 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal, natural viewing experience

Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity

Highly durable, and scratch resistant – surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.

Includes: 2x GLASS Screen Protector, Wet/Dry Wipes, Squeeze Card, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2017 (2-Pack): $8.99

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com