More evidence points to the big iPhone 8 redesign everyone wants

Apple won’t be anything anytime soon, but there’s more and more indirect evidence suggesting that at least one iPhone model next year will sport a radical redesign. The iPhone 8, one of three rumored 2017 iPhones, is expected to have a curved OLED display, and it looks like certain Apple suppliers are already preparing for Apple’s component orders next year.





Sources familiar with the flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) supply chain told Digitimes that at least two companies are looking forward to Apple’s orders for FPCB products that can be incorporated into products with OLED displays. Flexium is currently developing relevant components, the report notes, which could help the company gain a majority of orders for Apple’s iPhone 8 in the second half of 2017.

The company posted flat revenues compared to last year for the first 11 months of 2016. Flexium is expected to see more significant declines in revenue in January and February, due to dwindling demand for the iPhone 7.

The report also mentions a second FPCB maker that’s directly affected by Apple. Zhen Ding Technology also expects weak performance for the first five months of 2017, on account of a lowered demand for the iPhone 7. Zhen Ding is preparing for next-generation iPhones as well though, which should help it regain momentum. It’s unclear whether Zhen Ding will also make components that will fit the OLED iPhone 8.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhones next year, including the brand new iPhone 8 and two other iPhone versions, which are expected to be successors of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

