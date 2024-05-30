More City of Wichita systems back online following cyberattack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, the City of Wichita announced that more systems are back online after a cyberattack on the City earlier this month.

Two services are back up and running:

Wichita Park & Recreation : Online registration for summer activities is once again available. Residents can now sign up for athletic leagues, aquatic programs, summer camps, and classes. Swimming pool rentals are also available. Wichita Park & Rec is able to take credit cards in person at all facilities and online.

Golf Wichita: Credit card payments are once again able to be processed. Payments can be accepted at the clubhouses and at their online store. To book a tee time, register for a tournament, or sign up for a group lesson, visit their website. Current members will have their scheduled charges processed on Monday, June 3, with no interruptions to their membership. The club will begin accepting new members on Wednesday, June 5, beginning at 8 a.m.

“We expect other City systems to go back into service on a rolling basis, so we appreciate residents’ patience and understanding that restoring all systems will be more of a process than an event. Systems will only come back into service once they have been thoroughly vetted and tested,” said the City in a news release.

On Monday, the City also announced that the city’s accounts payable and water meter reading systems are back.

