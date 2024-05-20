The Montgomery County Department of Transportation wants your thoughts on e-bikes, scooters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) wants your feedback on its e-bike and scooter sharing program.

The survey wants to know how many people in Montgomery county use the services.

The county hopes everyone in the community will take part, even if you do not use e-bikes or scooters.

DC Police offer tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimmer devices

The goal is to understanding of how people in the county feel about e-bikes and scooters.

It asks about how available they are, where they should be parked and if they should be banned late at night.

The new survey is available online.

The county says it takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.