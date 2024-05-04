Mister Softee goes high tech. Track the ice cream truck in Bucks County

Childhood summer memories are sweet, among them chasing after a Mister Softee ice cream truck rolling down your street. But you don’t have to chase anymore. There’s an app for it.

The New Jersey-based ice cream seller has outfitted its fleet with tracking software, easily accessible by downloading the Mister Softee tracking app, said a representative at Mister Softee world headquarters in Runnemede in South Jersey. The app is available in the Apple app store and on Google Play.

Mister Softee, a summertime favorite, can now be tracked wherever there's a truck cruising a local route.

The first we learned of it was on a Bristol Borough social media page, when a resident, Dave Brews, using the app, posted a screen shot of a Mister Softee truck making its way through the Harriman section of the borough.

“Just in case anyone is interested,” he wrote.

Yes, they were.

“This is probably the most useful post I’ve EVER seen in a community group,” wrote Amanda Mc.

“Look at you doing the Lord’s work. Lol. Thanks for sharing!” said Jamie Kessler.

And there were a couple like this: “You can track all you want … try catching it. All you do is watch him blow by.”

Mister Softee mascot stands in front of the classic box truck. For fans, the company's familiar jingle has been a soundtrack to summer since 1960.

The Mister Softee jingle is a soundtrack of summer in Bucks County. While you may recognize the tune, the lyrics are largely unknown. They were written in 1960 as a radio jingle by the late Lester Waas, according to the company’s co-owner, James Conway.

“The creamiest, dreamiest soft ice cream/You get from Mister Softee/For a refreshing delight supreme/Look for Mister Softee …”

There’s more, but you get the drift.

Mister Softee was launched in 1956 in Philadelphia by William and James Conway, and is still owned by the family. It moved to Runnemede in 1958. Its 350 franchisees drive 625 trucks in 18 states, according to the company web site.

JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Mister Softee offers app to track ice cream truck in neighborhoods