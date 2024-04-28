Mint Butterfield, teen whose dad cofounded Slack and mom cofounded Flickr, found safe, police say

Mint Butterfield, center, is the child of Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Wired, Marin County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Mint Butterfield, whose parents are major tech founders, was found safe, police said.

Butterfield was missing for a week and considered at risk.

Butterfield's parents cofounded Flickr, and their father later cofounded Slack.

The teenage child of two tech moguls has been found safe, California police said on Sunday.

Mint Butterfield, a 16-year-old from Bolinas, was "safely located and reunited with family," the San Francisco Police Department tweeted on Sunday morning local time.

Butterfield, who uses they/them pronouns, is the child of two tech cofounders. Their parents, Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield, cofounded Flickr in 2004, and Stewart Butterfield went on to confound Slack. Butterfield's stepfather, Jyri Engestrom, is also a tech founder.

The family released a statement expressing "heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, volunteers and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible," The San Francisco Standard reported.

Police had previously indicated that Butterfield was considered a "voluntary-missing juvenile" at risk due to a past suicide attempt. A press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Butterfield left a note and took a suitcase with them, though they didn't have a car or a phone.

Read the original article on Business Insider