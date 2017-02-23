This might be one of Apple’s greatest iPhone innovations yet

Apple’s next flagship iPhone will have a bigger display-to-body ratio than any other iPhone before it, rumors indicate, as Apple is preparing for a radical design change. The iconic home button of the iPhone is going away. Or better said, the physical button is going away, but the button’s features will remain. By eliminating the home button, Apple can extend the display without increasing the size of the iPhone.

While most reports expect the iPhone 8’s new OLED screen to also incorporate a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, at least one rumor says that Touch ID is going away, and a new facial recognition system that will take its place. But a new discovery seems to indicate that Apple is very fond of fingerprint sensors, even if that means coming up with novel ways to integrate them.





A new patent application titled Acoustic Imaging System Architecture found by Apple Insider reveals that Apple is contemplating using acoustics to replace two distinct sensors that prevent it from offering an all-screen iPhone right now, with special emphasis on the fingerprint sensor.

The patent application indicates that Apple might ditch Touch ID as we know it, but it’ll do so without sacrificing the fingerprint-reading capability of the iPhone that’s a crucial element for unlocking the device, signing into apps, and making Apple Pay payments.

Instead, Apple might use an array of transducers placed around the display that can generate acoustic waves and monitor the way users interact with the screen. The sensors would not hinder the interaction with the screen, as they can be placed in areas that you wouldn’t normally touch. The system would be able to detect a foreign object, like a finger, and create a unique signature for the wave reflections caused by the ridges on a finger pad that make up the fingerprint.

Considering each fingerprint is unique, the acoustic data generated by the system would create unique signatures for each finger. The system could be used to preserve the fingerprint-based biometric security feature in a device whose front side is made up of a large display, with no room for traditional Touch ID fingerprint sensors.

