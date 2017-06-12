Microsoft's new Xbox One X is a beast, but faces an uphill battle

After months of anticipation, Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its newest game console, the Xbox One X, at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

Microsoft is pushing the One X as the world’s most powerful system. And that power will cost you a pretty penny: $499 to be exact.

Officially slated for release on Nov. 7, the One X faces some stiff competition in Sony’s (SNE) incredibly popular PlayStation 4 and VR-ready PS4 Pro, not to mention the still hard to get Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch. And while the One X might be more powerful than the PS4 and Switch, its biggest features probably won’t benefit the majority of gamers.

Microsoft unveils the Xbox One X at the annual E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California on June 12.

The Xbox One X basics

Previously known by its code name Project Scorpio, the Xbox One X is a new console, but it’s not considered a full-fledged next-generation system. Instead, the One X is a member of the Xbox One family, which includes the $249 Xbox One S.

The One X is designed to be a premium offering with a 30% faster CPU and 4.6 times more powerful graphics chip than the standard Xbox One. Microsoft says the One X uses that horsepower to run games at 4K resolutions and with high-dynamic range (HDR) images, which means titles will look sharper and offer brighter, more saturated colors.

Microsoft's Xbox One X.

Microsoft is using a slew of buzzwords like True 4K and teraflops in its marketing of the One X. But those don’t mean much to the average consumer. See, “True 4K” and, I guess we’ll call it “regular 4K,” are the same thing.

4K is simply a measure of screen resolution. Whereas a game running at 1080p can display 1,920 x 1,080 pixels on a screen, a 4K game can push 4,096 x 2,160 pixels. That’s a good thing for gamers, as more pixels makes for crisper images.

But there’s a problem. You’ll only benefit from the Xbox One X’s 4K capabilities if you have a 4K-capable TV. Microsoft says the console will also improve the image quality of games on 1080p televisions, but don’t expect the same level of visuals. The same issue comes up with HDR. If you don’t have an HDR-capable TV, you won’t see any image improvements.

The sci-fi-sounding term teraflops, meanwhile, is actually a measure of performance for a system. It stands for a trillion floating-point operations per second. The Xbox One X is capable of 6 teraflops, while the standard Xbox One could perform 1.31 teraflops. Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro is capable of 4.2 teraflops.

Basically, the more teraflops, the greater the performance developers can wring out of a console. That translates to smoother running, better looking games.

Is it worth $499?

Well, that depends on what you’re looking for in a game console. The less expensive Xbox One S isn’t as powerful as the One X, but still offers 4K resolution and HDR images.

What’s more, Microsoft hasn’t shown off any games exclusive to the One X. That means any new games that come out for the One X will run on the Xbox One S as well.

What about the PS4 Pro and Switch?

Microsoft isn’t the only console maker offering a premium mid-cycle refresh of its console. Sony did the same thing when it released its more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro, which is also designed for 4K, HDR gaming, as well as virtual reality.

But instead of charging $499 for the system, Sony dropped the price of the original PS4 to $249 and set the price of the PS4 Pro at $399. Granted, the Xbox One X is more powerful than the PS4 Pro. But I’m not sure how much of a difference that will make for most gamers — especially when you consider that Sony’s console is easily the most popular of this generation.