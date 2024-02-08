Microsoft went back on its word over gaming job cuts, claims regulator

Overwatch is one of the high-profile games Microsoft now owns

US regulators have told a court that Microsoft went back on its word that its takeover of Activision Blizzard, the biggest gaming deal in history, would not result in job losses.

Microsoft Gaming announced 1,900 job cuts in January, three months after the $69bn (£56bn) purchase was completed.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that "contradicts" Microsoft's previous representations.

The BBC has approached Microsoft for comment.

The controversial deal gives Microsoft control of popular games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

It was initially blocked in the UK but was later approved when Microsoft made concessions.

The FTC, however, is still asking for the Court of Appeals to halt the deal so it can consider anti-trust implications.

If the regulator wins its case, it could still approve the merger but it might decide to split Activision Blizzard up into separate entities, or even block it entirely.

Because of this, it said the layoffs would make it harder for it to reverse the merger if it won its legal case which it said "underscored the need" for an injunction now.

'Inconsistent'

The FTC said the reasons given for the layoffs were "inconsistent" with previous statements made by Microsoft.

According to the regulator, the tech giant said that it would run Activision Blizzard as an independent company. But the job cuts by Microsoft indicate that the gaming company is not being run independently, said the FTC.

Phil Spencer, chief executive of Microsoft Gaming, said in a memo that the layoffs were a way to reduce "areas of overlap" in its business.

Separately, there are reports Microsoft is planning a wider shake-up of its gaming operations, including suggestions Xbox exclusives might end up on rival platforms.

In response, Mr Spencer has announced a "business update event" in the coming week to discuss "the future of Xbox"..