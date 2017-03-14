Microsoft Launches Teams, Its Slack, HipChat Competitor

Editor's Note: On March 14, Microsoft released Teams to general audiences. Read our full review of Microsoft Teams to see if it's right for your company.

Microsoft's Skype has long been the gold standard for video conferencing, but when it comes to group chat and collaboration for businesses, Slack and HipChat lead the way, offering persistent chat rooms rather than transitory online conversations. Today, Microsoft is taking the fight straight to its competitors with the introduction of Microsoft Teams, a group communication tool that will be part of its Office 365 suite.

image via microsoft More

"Microsoft teams will bring together chat, meetings, notes, Office, Planner, Power Bi and a host of other ecosystem developed applications to help teams get work done," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

MORE: How to Use Microsoft Word Like a Pro

Launching today in preview and ready for general availability as part of Office 365 Business and Office 365 Enterprise in Q1 of 2017, Teams allows you to create threaded chats with every member of your organization while tightly integrating other Microsoft applications such as Excel, OneNote and Planner.

Groups and Channels

During a brief demo at its New York launch event, Microsoft reps showed how the interface allows you to hold persistent group discussions with your colleagues and create dashboards that display important documents and data. The platform is organized into groups, with channels underneath them. The sales department in your company might be a group and then the administrator of that group can create topical channels that all members of the group have access to. A sales group might have channels for quarterly goals, new pitches and client retention, for example. The left side pane shows the list of groups and channels you have access to.

Groups and channels More

You select each channel to view threaded messages within it or click tabs at the top of the channel screen to find persistent resources such as a list of shared files from Sharepoint or a large OneNote note with important information from the channel. Group administrators can also add tabs for a wide variety of services, both from Microsoft and third parties. Some examples include Excel and Power BI from Office 365 and Zendesk, a popular third-party client management system. Microsoft says that it will have 150 partners creating their own tabs by the time Teams comes out of preview in 2017.

tabs More

Within the message stream, you'll find several different threads. Messages can be marked as important, which puts a red exclamation point symbol next to them. Unfortunately, there's no way to see all the messages from all the channels in the group on one screen and no way to see all your messages from across multiple groups. If you want to have a simple, but less specific set of discussions, it might be best to stick with the "general" channel which appears by default under every group.

An Important message More

You can also create video meetings within a channel and the video window will appear in the middle of that channel's feed. The meetings use the same functions and engine as Skype, including integrated screen-sharing, but they appear within Teams rather than in the Skype client.

A meeting More

Read More