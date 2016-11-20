Microsoft is offering major discounts on Xbox One games and consoles for Black Friday

Whether you plan on picking up an Xbox One for the first time this holiday season or simply want to stock up on games for the Xbox One already sitting in your living room, now is the time to check the Xbox Store for incredible Black Friday deals.

Starting on November 18th, Microsoft is offering deals on dozens of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for Xbox Live Gold members and plans to extend those deals to everyone else beginning on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Can’t wait? Well, for a limited time, Microsoft is letting non-Gold members sign up for a month of Xbox Live Gold for the low price of $1. That way, you can take advantage of the deals immediately and decide whether or not Gold is for you.

In addition to the Gold sale, Microsoft is offering $50 off Xbox One S with a $25 gift code and 1 free game on the Microsoft Store while supplies last.

If you’ve read our review of the Xbox One S, you know it’s a great console redesign, and worth every penny if you don’t already own an Xbox One. So now that you have Xbox Live Gold and a console, what about the games?

According to Major Nelson, there will be over 250 deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games over the next week, including many Xbox 360 games that support backward compatibility. You can check his site for the full list of deals, but here are some of the highlights on both Xbox One and Xbox 360:

Xbox One:

Battlefield 1: save 30%, Gold saves 40%

save 30%, Gold saves 40% FIFA 17: save 30%, Gold saves 40%

save 30%, Gold saves 40% NBA 2K17: save 20%, Gold saves 30%

save 20%, Gold saves 30% Forza Horizon 3: save 25%, Gold saves 35%

save 25%, Gold saves 35% Far Cry Primal: save 50%, Gold saves 60%

Xbox 360:

Red Dead Redemption: save 40%, Gold saves 50%

save 40%, Gold saves 50% Call of Duty Black Ops: save 40%, Gold saves 50%

save 40%, Gold saves 50% Skate 3: save 40%, Gold saves 50%

save 40%, Gold saves 50% Madden 17: save 30%, Gold saves 40%

save 30%, Gold saves 40% Assassin’s Creed Rogue: save save 50%, Gold saves 60%

And finally, here’s a video featuring some of the games on sale for Black Friday:

