Microsoft just announced AI computers that start at $999 — check out the Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft unveiled its new AI-powered Copilot+ PCs at a press event.

Copilot+ PCs offer up to 20 times more AI power and 22 hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.

Pre-orders start today at $999, with availability from June 18 from brands like Microsoft Surface, Dell, and HP.

Microsoft's AI-powered PCs are here.

Microsoft just unveiled a new line of Windows PCs designed for AI at a press event Monday.

The new line, called Copilot+ PCs, is the fastest and most intelligent Windows model of a PC built yet, according to Microsoft.

"We have completely reimagined the entirety of the PC — from silicon to the operating system, the application layer to the cloud — with AI at the center, marking the most significant change to the Windows platform in decades," the company said in its announcement.

Microsoft is launching Surface Copilot+ PCs, with the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, but it's also working with its hardware partners, who will also be launching their own Copilot + computers.

There's also some cool-sounding AI features, including some powered by the on-device AI chips.

The most notable is "Recall," which Microsoft says is basically like if your PC had "photographic memory" and could remember everything you looked at on your PC, helping you quickly recall where you stored something.

"You can scroll across time to find the content you need in your timeline across any application, website, document, or more," Microsoft said. "Interact intuitively using snapshots with screenray to help you take the next step using suggested actions based on object recognition. And get back to where you were, whether to a specific email in Outlook or the right chat in Teams."

Microsoft says the PCs are up to 20 times more powerful for AI and also offer improved battery life, with up to 22 hours on a single charge. The new chip architecture combines CPU, GPU and high-performance Neural Processing Units for efficient AI processing.

Pre-orders for the new PCs start today, with prices starting at $999. In addition to Microsoft's Surface PCs, the new Copilot+ computers will be available from six PC brands starting June 18, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Read the original article on Business Insider