Microsoft buys land in Heath, apparently to build another data center

HEATH − Microsoft, which previously purchased land in Hebron, New Albany and Pataskala, is now eying Heath as well.

Heath Mayor Mark Johns confirmed Friday the company acquired property west of Thornwood Drive and south of Hallie Lane on land previously owned by Ramp Creek Estate LLC, which owned 219 acres on three parcels. The two westernmost parcels are bordered on the north by the railroad tracks.

"I can't confirm exactly what parcels were purchased, I just know that's the area," Johns said. "Based on what we know at this time, the project is like the project Microsoft is considering in Hebron."

The land, which is in the Lakewood School District, is in a pre-1994 Community Reinvestment Area, which means it qualifies for a 15-year, 100% tax abatement on the improvements made to the property.

The mayor said the city will likely host an open house for the company to present plans to the community, similar to what happened in Hebron a few months ago.

"The city was involved in conversations on the possibility of their use for that land and in preliminary discussions regarding infrastructure improvements, utilities and roads this project might need," Johns said.

In Hebron, Microsoft is in the process of acquiring 215 acres west of Ohio 79 on both sides of the village-township line, connecting to Canyon Road. The company plans six data center buildings, with an estimated 30 employees per building.

A 131-acre parcel at 323 N. High St. is being annexed from Union Township into Hebron. It is just west of Coshocton Grain, THK Manufacturing, State Industrial Products and Hendrickson Auxiliary Axle Systems. The Hebron parcel, 84 acres at 129 N. High St., is immediately south of the township land.

Hebron Mayor Valerie Mockus said, "For Hebron, it's not completed yet. We've been working with them for months now. We've pushed back on a few things."

Heath awaits a sketch review plan from the company, Johns said.

"It helps outline how the property would be developed, the number of buildings and location," Johns said. "There's multiple things that need to occur on any economic development plan in the community. I'm not surprised by their decision. I think Licking County and Heath is a great place for a business to want to locate."

In 2025, the Ohio Department of Transportation plans to improve Thornwood Drive, from Irving Wick Drive West to Lees Road.

City and county officials have been working for years on a Thornwood Drive economic development corridor, from the Thornwood Crossing interchange on Ohio 16 to Interstate 70.

A new road and bridge will connect Thornwood Crossing to Thornwood Drive in Newark, with a new roundabout under construction at Reddington Road, Thornwood Drive and a relocated River Road. Vehicles on Ohio 16 will exit onto Thornwood Crossing, travel on the new road to Thornwood Drive, south in Heath to Ridgely Tract Road, then onto Ohio 79 into Hebron and onto the interstate.

In June, Microsoft paid $56.9 million, or $310,000 per acre, for city of New Albany property between Beech Road and the Licking-Franklin county line, north of Fitzwilliam Lane NW, and less than a mile south of U.S. 62.

Last fall, the tech giant paid $30.65 million for three parcels on the north side of Refugee Road between Mink Street and Etna Parkway in the Pataskala Corporate Park. The site is believed to also be in the mix for data centers as central Ohio has become one of the top 10 regions in the country for the facilities.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Microsoft buys land in Heath, apparently to build another data center