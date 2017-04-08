Microsoft's Sub-$300 Mixed Reality Headsets Are Coming, and I Tried One

They say you shouldn’t look directly into the sun for too long, but I couldn’t help myself. I was too busy watching little balls of fire jumping around on the surface of our giant star. As I stepped forward and cocked my head to the left, I could see the orb from a different angle.

Not only did I not get sunburned in the Galaxy Explorer app, I didn’t even feel queasy. That’s thanks in part to the six degrees of freedom Microsoft’s new mixed reality headsets offer, which will be on store shelves this fall from five partners starting at under $300.

The first Windows mixed reality headsets will start at under $300. Credit: Microsoft

This headset was made by Acer, but there won’t be that many differences between the various models other than their cosmetic design. And that’s on purpose. During a meeting with Microsoft in New York City, I learned that the company worked closely with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo to co-engineer the hardware.

The goal: deliver mixed reality experiences that feel seamless and are an extension of Windows itself.

You could argue that virtual reality was as hot as the sun for a little while, at least when it comes to the hype factor. But then people didn’t really embrace devices like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive as some had predicted. Microsoft sees three key reasons for the current state of VR ennui and is trying to tackle them head-on.

Microsoft Wants to Solve These VR Pain Points

1. It’s too hard to set up.

In order to get room tracking working on a device like the HTC Vive, you need to set up base stations around the room and spend a bunch of time downloading software and working out kinks. Not so with the mixed reality headset I tried.

The setup process was pretty painless. We fired up an app, plugged in the headset (which connects via HDMI and USB 3.0) and then performed a brief calibration. You should be up and running in under 5 minutes.

In addition, because the headsets themselves offer six-degrees of freedom in terms of motion tracking -- a feature borrowed from the HoloLens -- you don’t need any cumbersome base stations.

2. The cost is too high.

The Oculus Rift starts at $499 and the Oculus Rift and Touch Controller start at $598. The HTC Vive goes for $799. And that doesn’t include the cost of a powerful gaming PC with discrete graphics. Microsoft says that it’s mixed reality headsets will start at $299, and that you’ll be able to use them with a $500 laptop that has integrated graphics.

3. There’s not enough content.

This is the real kicker. Microsoft is getting mixed reality headset kits into developers’ hands now so that there will hopefully be a robust selection of apps come this fall. The company isn’t just targeting games, either; it wants to deliver productivity apps, too, as well as other entertainment experiences. In the Windows Store, you’ll know if a given app is optimized because it will say Windows Mixed Reality and have a dedicated icon.

In addition, standard Windows 10 apps will work as “flat” apps when you have one of these displays on your face. During my demo, I could teleport around a virtual room by using the Y button on an Xbox controller, and then fire up an app on the wall in front of me, such as a browser or video player, by pressing the X button.

