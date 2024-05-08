Mexico's Megacable, Nokia announce successful data transmission test in connectivity plan

New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications company Megacable said on Wednesday it executed a successful long-distance optical transmission test with Finnish telecom equipment supplier Nokia as it aims to scale up the capacity of its network.

The transmission test reached 1.1 Terabits per second (Tbps), Megacable said in a news release, calling it "the first optical channel of this capacity to be implemented in an active network of a single operator in Latin America."

Megacable, which provides pay TV, internet and telephone services in Mexico, has been working with Nokia to increase its long-distance data transmission speeds to interconnect its data centers for improved fiber optic connectivity to its users.

Last year, the companies said they aimed to reach 2.4 Tbps in 2024. Megacable has said its ultimate goal is to increase long-distance transmission speeds from 9.6 Tbps to 38.4 Tbps.

"Having high capacity channels on national routes helps us transport greater amounts of traffic with better performance," Megacable engineering director Miguel Sol said in the announcement.

Megacable operates in all 32 Mexican states. Its market share for mobile internet access is about 0.34% and about 16.6% for fixed internet access, according to data from Mexico's telecoms regulator.

