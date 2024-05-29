New Mexico residents can check status of absentee ballot with app

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is reminding voters of a helpful app to check the status of their absentee ballot as it moves through the mail. The New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State introduced a ballot tracking app called Ballot Scout.

The state says the app makes tracking mail-in ballots easier and more secure for both voters and election officials. Ballot Scout came out in 2020. The 2024 primary election is next Tuesday.

