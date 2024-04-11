New Mexico Highlands University suspends classes until April 14 after ransomware attack

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University experienced a ransomware attack late last week which resulted in classes being canceled until Sunday. In response to the attack, the university took the impacted systems offline and commenced an investigation.

That investigation is ongoing and several university systems are still offline including the My NMHU portal that students use daily.

