This New Mercedes Concept Is an Ultra-Sleek Roadster With a Formula 1 Halo
Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-exclusive Mythos cars are shaping up to be something special.
The German marque unveiled a new vehicle called the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed at a star-studded event in Monaco on Wednesday. The open-top speed machine is a peek at what the company’s most deep-pocketed customers can expect from its latest line.
Mercedes is very clear that its latest concept is a preview of the first Mythos build. The futuristic roadster has been designed with open-air driving in mind and because of this forgoes a windshield as well as a roof. This ensures that there is nothing separating the driver and their passenger from the elements. There is a Halo system like that on a Formula 1 car that will provide protection in case of an accident. The vehicle’s body takes cues from the One hypercar, especially its front fascia, which means AMG’s trademark barred grille is nowhere to be seen. The flying buttresses behind the seats, meanwhile, were inspired by those on the 300 SLR Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson drove to victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia.
The Mythos line is meant to represent a new level of luxury for Mercedes. Sure enough, the PureSpeed features several dazzling details. It features a gradient-style paint job that transitions from Le Mans red to graphite gray topped with AMG’s checkered pattern in black. The wheels also feature two different types of unique carbon-fiber cladding. The front set is open to optimize airflow, while the rear set is completely closed to improve aerodynamic performance.
AMG didn’t provide any details about the PureSpeed’s powertrain, but the finished Mythos car is expected to feature some version of the twin-turbocharged V-8 from the SL63 or the hybrid-assisted eight-cylinder from the SL63 E Performance, according to Car and Driver. The former setup generates 577 hp, while the latter pumps out 805 hp.
Mercedes has yet to say when the first Mythos roadster will launch and how much it will cost. Based on everything the brand has revealed about the car up until now, it will almost certainly be one of the most expensive new vehicles in the world. It will be hard to get regardless of how high its eventual price tag is, though. Mercedes has said it plans to build just 250 examples of the vehicle.
