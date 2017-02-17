Meet your new favorite site for iPhone wallpapers

No iPhone experience is complete without a great wallpaper, especially if you have a new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Apple’s latest flagship smartphones have some of the most gorgeous displays the world has ever seen. Sure, they’re a bit behind the times where resolution is concerned — the iPhone 7 display is only 720p! — but the contrast and color reproduction are stunning, and the clarity on the 7 Plus is terrific. In fact, one display expert recently said that the LCD screens on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are “visually indistinguishable from perfect.” We’re not sure we would go quite that far, but Apple’s latest iPhone screens are clearly impressive.

Now, it’s time to make sure you’re getting the most out of those impressive new iPhone displays.





From time to time here on BGR, we point you to websites and apps that distribute free high-quality iPhone wallpapers. Why do we focus mainly on the iPhone with posts like these? There are so few options out there when it comes to customizing your iPhone that wallpapers have always been one of the only ways to distinguish oneself.

We’ve covered some great resources for iPhone wallpapers over the years, but this new one is destined to be a fan favorite. Created by the app developers at NFNLabs, the site offers original wallpapers that are characterized by bright, bold colors and minimalistic designs. Here are just a few samples: