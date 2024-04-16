Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet annouces Michael Soileau as new director of LUS Fiber

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announces the appointment of Michael Soileau as the new director of LUS Fiber.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team,” Boulet said. “His vision for high-speed communications growth and digital innovation, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, are exactly what LUS Fiber and Lafayette need as we move forward into an exciting future of growth and expanded service.”

Originally from Mamou, Soileau joins LUS Fiber with lengthy background in the telecommunications industry. He worked for Comcast NBC Universal for more than 20 years, primarily in the broadband and cable television business.

Soileau has a bachelor’s degree in International Business from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University at Shreveport. His education and experience position him ideally to lead LUS Fiber as it continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge technology solutions, csaid a press release.

He most recently served as the CEO of O3, a digital experience consultancy in Philadelphia, Penn., focused on digital customer experience, strategy and innovation, the release said.

"As an accomplished and results-driven senior business executive, Soileau brings a solid background in product and service operations, paired with a proven aptitude for strategic business development, initiative alignment, and competitive strategy platforms," the release said. "His progressive, entrepreneurial and strategic leadership style is complemented by highly-developed interpersonal, data and analytical skills."

According to LCG, Soileau is committed to driving LUS Fiber’s mission to deliver cost-effective, high-speed communications services to Lafayette and beyond. He will assume his new role as Director of LUS Fiber effective May 7.

