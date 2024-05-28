Material World: This Sneaker From Purified and NFW Is Designed to Be Buried

Purified

London-based sustainable shoe brand Purified has launched its second all-natural shoe, the Hevea.

London-based sustainable shoe brand Purified has launched its second all-natural shoe, the Hevea. This zero-plastic sneaker combines Natural Fiber Welding’s Mirum and Pliant biomaterials. Intended to be buried at the end of its useful life, the Hevea was proven to provide micronutrients that enriched the soil and improved plant growth levels.

“Crafting a sneaker using exclusively biobased materials—and testing its safe decomposition at end-of-life—is the radical approach to circularity that we need,” Stephen Taylor, product circularity engineer at NFW, said. “Together with the Hevea, NFW and Purified are carving out a way to create a more sustainable material future.”

The shoe debuted at London Craft Week with a panel discussing biobased shoe design and Purified founder Will Verona’s journey to create a zero-plastic shoe that doesn’t skip durability.

“When I discovered NFW at the start of Purified’s journey, I knew designing a stylish, comfortable and bio-neutral would finally be possible,” Verona said. “Together we are proving the industry no longer has to reply on plastics and toxic materials to create footwear. Instead, we can look to the combination of nature and technology to inspire a return to Earth and transform the lifecycle of footwear.”

The upper is made of Mirum, while the sole is made of Pliant, the first naturally cured rubber outsole derived from the Hevea tree. Both biomaterials are natural and non-fossil-fuel derived, hand-sewn together in Portugal with cotton threads.

“NFW and Purified are changing the paradigm of footwear design,” said Alan Lugo, NFW’s director of product strategy. “From the very beginning, we have shared a desire to create a shoe that starts and ends sustainably and safely. I’ve been in the footwear industry in various roles for over 15 years now, and to see a team apply the same degree of scrutiny and care to the sustainability as product development is inspiring.”

Pact

Pact SS24 Design Collection at The Mills Fabrica Planet Saving Innovations.

Cambridge-based bio-innovation company Pact debuted a design collection of prints and colors for its signature biomaterial, Oval, at the Mills Fabrica’s latest exhibition, “Planet Saving Innovations.”

Oval is crafted from collagen, a natural and readily available byproduct from industries like freshwater fish farming. This is where Pact sources this biomaterial, which is enriched with natural oils and free of toxic chemicals. It’s also 100 percent traceable and features a soft handfeel as well as durability. Pact said Oval has been “meticulously crafted” with designers in mind, offering “endless customization.”

“We believe that a successful biomaterial is one that not only addresses environmental concerns but also values and facilitates design,” Yudi Ding, Pact’s co-founder, said. “With Oval, we’ve created a unique material that not only fufills brands’ needs for sustainability but also serves as a platform for boundless creativity.”

Pact also alleged that Oval is the first biomaterial to feature prints created using AI.

“This collection represents the culmination of years of research, innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability and design-led bioinnovation,” Ding said. “We’re excited to share our vision with the world.”

“Planet Saving Innovations” is on display at Fabrica X—the Mills Fabrica’s innovation gallery and concept store in London—now through the end of September.

Desserto x OtterBox

OtterBox is bringing a new and luxurious phone case experience comprised of Desserto a plant-based material made from nopal cactus to the iPhone 15 line.

Smartphone case brand OtterBox partnered with Adriano di Marti’s Desserto on a collection of plant-based accessories. The brand dropped the Symmetry Series Cactus Leather phone case and Apple watch bands made from cactus leather.

“The launch of Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases is a testament to a shared commitment to sustainable innovation. It is marking a significant step in redefining luxury design for mobile accessories with the use of Desserto,” said Adrian Lopez Velarde, co-founder of Adriano di Marti. “The fusion of craftsmanship and premium aesthetics offers a statement piece to phones and smart watches, perfect for anyone who values both style and sophistication.”

Desserto’s nopal cacti varieties are grown on a plantation in Zacatecas, Mexico, where they can flourish without intervention. They support a biodiverse ecosystem and the Desserto farm sequesters “substantially” more CO2 than the farming process produces, as the farm absorbs 8,100 tons of CO2 while only generating 15.3 tons annually. Thanks to its strong molecular bonding, Desserto offers a high resistance to abrasion as well as great durability, the company said.

“Symmetry Series Cactus Leather is the perfect blend of material innovation, protection and style,” said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. “Working with the team at Adriano di Marti, makers of the plant-based Desserto material, we developed a case that offers both luxury and durability. This is also the slimmest Symmetry Series case we’ve ever made, while still delivering the trusted OtterBox protection everyone knows and loves.”