Mark Zuckerberg won't be lining up for a brain chip like Elon Musk's Neuralink anytime soon

Mark Zuckerberg is in no rush to try out Elon Musk's Neuralink brain-computer interface.

Musk said last month that Neuralink had its first human patient receive a brain chip implant.

The Meta CEO discussed brain-computer interfaces on an episode of the "Morning Brew Daily" podcast released Friday.

"One of the wilder things that we're working on is this neural interface," he said. "I don't mean like a chip that you jack into your brain. Maybe in the future someone will do that, but I wouldn't want to use Version 1 of that."

He continued: "I think you might want to wait until that one's pretty mature. Let's wait until I don't need to upgrade that thing every year."

While he didn't name any company specifically, the most recognizable name among those working on brain-computer interfaces is Elon Musk's Neuralink.

Musk said that last month, Neuralink implanted its chip into a human patient's brain for the first time.

Musk has said Neuralink aims to "solve" autism and schizophrenia and to allow people to use devices like a phone or computer just by thinking about them. Autism and schizophrenia are widely recognized as disorders, not diseases.

Scientists who study the brain are skeptical that Neuralink's technology could "solve" anomalies in the brain or change its developmental architecture but instead believe it could more likely help paralyzed patients navigate through the world more easily.

As for Meta, Zuckerberg discussed the company's work on a wristband that incorporates AI and responds to your hand gestures to allow you to do things like text your friends, for example.

"You'll be able to, in the future, essentially just like type and control something by thinking how you want to move your hand," he said.

