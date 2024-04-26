Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Cars Recalled Due to Unintended Acceleration Risk

JAKKS Pacific issued a recall of approximately 17,500 Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer Cars this week due to an acceleration pedal that can stick and cause the toy car to accelerate unintentionally.

According to the recall document released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the acceleration pedal can get clogged with debris and stick after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal. This situation results in an increased crash risk. Ironically, it was just last week that Tesla recalled the Cybertruck over a sticking acceleration pedal.

Unlike the Cybertruck, the Mario Kart toy is designed for kids ages 3 to 8 and has a top speed of just 8 miles per hour. However, despite the low speeds, there have been 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking, of which 15 of the vehicles crashed into permanent structures with one minor injury.

The product was sold at major retailers such as Target, and Walmart and retailed for about $400. The toys that are under the recall were produced from October 2022 through January 2024. On the bottom of the car, there is an 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code, in the format of XXXXVEO1. Vehicles subject to this recall have the following date codes: 1752VE01, 1782VE01, 1952VE01, 2242VE01, 2352VE01, 2852VE01, 0583VE01.

JAKKS Pacific

Consumers who own one of the recalled vehicles are advised to stop using them immediately. Contact JAKKS Pacific and they will send free, newly developed pedals, and installation instructions. JAKKS Pacific can be reached toll-free at 855-602-5464 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.jakks.com.

