New mapping resource makes it easier to 'grow' New Bedford while preserving its character.

NEW BEDFORD — Development ideas can be tough to formulate. Are there any historical assets in the area? Will climate change make a site unfeasible in a couple decades? For anyone thinking about developing something in New Bedford, there's now a way to get answers to questions like these quickly and easily all in one place.

After two years in the making, the Waterfront Historic Area League, Inc. (WHALE) and Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced that "Places that Matter: New Bedford" is officially online. The interactive, digital project, as described by WHALE in a press release, is aimed at helping "community leaders, advocacy groups, and residents in making informed decisions about how to grow while preserving the character, environment, and quality of life in the city."

It's the second-ever "green mapping" project in the U.S., according to the release.

According to WHALE, "Places that Matter" is meant to serve as New Bedford's "greenprint," which the group defines as "a map of places that matter to a community."

In this file photo, security guard Jim Cabral is flanked by a set of colorful 'postcard' murals as he monitors parking at the Bank of America parking lot on Elm Street in historic downtown New Bedford. With the launch of "Places that Matter: New Bedford," WHALE says there will be an easy way to see where historic and otherwise important sites around the city are, and more.

Things identified on the map include: historical and cultural assets; opportunities for expanded housing; opportunities for open space, parks and public art; areas at risk from sea level rise and rising temperatures.

Stay current: New Bedford Whaling Museum artifact thief is going to prison. Here's what he had to say.

"The online resources include a 'story map' that outlines the process taken by WHALE and TPL, a 'decision support tool' that features an incredible array of data layers and information about places around the city," the release reads.

How was 'Places that Matter: New Bedford' built?

According to WHALE, the first step in putting the project together was collecting community input through a survey launched in Fall 2022, which resulted in over 200 nominated sites to be featured. Now that it's completed, "Places that Matter: New Bedford" will be promoted through the summer, the release reads, "with virtual trainings and other opportunities for organizations and residents to experience the tool and what it can do for their own efforts locally."

Start summer right!: Day of Portugal to be celebrated in New Bedford June 6-9. Here’s what to expect

The computer modeling and mapping that comprise the finished product rely on something called Geographic Information System (GIS) software, the release reads. The project was funded by The 1772 Foundation.

Who can use 'Places that Matter: New Bedford'?

According to WHALE, the project "is publicly accessible and free for anyone to use at anytime."

The map and all tools described can be found online by visiting: web.tplgis.org/new-bedford-places-that-matter/.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: WHALE announces launch of 'Places that Matter: New Bedford'