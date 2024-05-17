Many Oklahomans report an AT&T internet outage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Many Oklahomans are experiencing an AT&T internet outage.

Downdetector reports outages in Central Oklahoma.

The AT&T Outage map also shows outages

Numerous businesses are reporting on X, formerly Twitter, they are unable to take credit cards because of the outage.

AT&T posted this to X:

“Our technicians are working around the clock to get your service back on track. You can track the outage status by clicking on the next link: http://sm.att.com/dfd563e4 if further assistance is needed don’t hesitate in letting us know.”

There isn’t any word on what caused the outage.

AT&T has told some customers they are working on the issue and it could be down until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

